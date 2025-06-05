Wild elephant attack claims farmer’s life in Chittoor dist

Tirupati: The threat posed by wild elephants in the undivided Chittoor district continues to escalate, claiming another life on Tuesday night. A 55-year-old farmer, Ganapathi Yadav, was trampled to death in Nagavandlapalli village of Irala mandal after attempting to drive away a herd of elephants that had entered his farmland. Yadav, who was reportedly sleeping near his field, tried to protect his crops but was fatally attacked in the process.

The incident, which falls under the Puthalapattu Assembly constituency, has once again highlighted the growing human-wildlife conflict in the region. The local community has been left shaken, with villagers voicing heightened concerns over safety, especially during nighttime. Many now hesitate to step out alone into their fields, fearing similar encounters.

Tragic incidents like this are not new to the region. Since 2011, approximately 25 lives have been lost in elephant-related attacks across the undivided Chittoor district. Apart from the human toll, farmers have suffered substantial agricultural losses, with an estimated 203 acres of farmland destroyed by elephants between 2015 and 2024 alone.

In the wake of the latest tragedy, Puthalapattu MLA K Murali Mohan visited the bereaved family and extended his condolences. He assured them of government compensation, now pegged at Rs.10 lakh for deaths resulting from wild animal attacks—an increase from the earlier Rs.5 lakh, revised in response to the rising frequency of such incidents and public pressure.

Though forest officials have implemented various measures to mitigate the conflict, villagers remain doubtful of their effectiveness. The deployment of trained Kunki elephants like Vinayaka and Jayant, including reinforcements from Karnataka, has drawn criticism from locals who allege that these animals are not being adequately used to disperse wild herds. Officials, however, insist that proactive steps are underway, noting the persistent presence of a herd of about 15 elephants that has been damaging crops in the area over the past three months.

To manage the situation, a dedicated task force is monitoring elephant movements in vulnerable zones. Additionally, a Smart Virtual Fencing system has been introduced to enable real-time tracking. Despite these efforts, recurring incidents suggest that current interventions may be insufficient, underscoring the urgent need for a more robust, long-term solution to human-elephant conflict in the region.