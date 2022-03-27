125 hostels to be renovated in Krishna district

Vijayawada: Penamaluru MLA Kolusu Parthasarathi said the State government was giving top priority for education in the State and developing infrastructure facilities in the schools under the Nadu-Nedu programme.

He said the government was transforming the government schools into modern schools and providing facilities on par with the corporate schools. The MLA on Saturday inaugurated the renovated students' hostel in Penamaluru village.

The district administration has renovated the hostel with Rs 17.50 lakh and arranged all facilities for the students under the Marpu (transformation) programme in which 125 hostels in the district will be renovated. Addressing the gathering, Parthasarathi praised Krishna District Collector J Nivas for taking the initiative for the development of 125 students' hostels in the district.

He said many students who have studied in the hostels reached the highest levels and became IAS and IPS officers. He said many political leaders too had stayed in the students' hostels when they were students. He said the State government is trying for eradication of poverty and sanctioned 30 lakh house sites to the people.

District Collector J Nivas said the district administration was focusing on providing facilities on permanent basis in students' hostels.

He said that he had renovated students' hostels in Srikakulam district and was now renovating the hostels in Krishna district. He said uniformity will be maintained in the execution of works so that the district officials can maintain the hostels easily with good amenities.

He said same design will be followed in the hostels and changes will be made as per the needs of the students. Nivas said western toilets and high quality water pipelines were arranged in the washrooms and toilets.

He said the hostels have tiles flooring, LED bulbs, good dining hall, mosquito mesh and other facilities. The hostel has strength of 60 students. MLA Parthasarathi has announced that he would sponsor for the whitewash and paintings of the hostel building. The students were delighted with the amenities provided to them by the district administration.