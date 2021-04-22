All set for second dose of vaccination today in Krishna

Vijayawada: The district administration has made arrangements for the second dose of vaccination to 45,000 people on Thursday. People, who had taken the first dose of vaccine must take the second dose on Thursday. Health care workers, front line workers and other people will get the Covid job second time.

District Collector Md Imtiaz on Wednesday conducted a Tele conference with joint collector K Madhavi Latha, L Siva Sankar and other officials and gave instruction for the vaccination at the Primary Health Care centres, government hospitals and other places in the district. So far, Covid vaccination was administered to 4.50 lakh people above 45 years of age. The district administration has made all arrangements for the administration of second dose on Thursday.On Wednesday, Covid vaccination centre inaugurated at the Swathi press in Suryarao Pet for the convenience of the Government employees. District collector Md Imtiaz inaugurated the Covid vaccination centre. The APNGOs association has requested the district administration to open a Covid vaccination centre for the government employees, pensioners and their family members. On the other hand, some more Covid testing centres will be inaugurated in one or two day in Vijayawada in addition to the existing 100 odd testing centres in the district. Covid testing centres to be opened at the Old and New Government General hospitals and Bishop Ajaraiah high school will be worked 24x7 for the convenience of the people.

Thousands of people are visiting the existing 100 odd Covid testing centres located at the PHCs, Indira Gandhi Municipal corporation stadium, Basava purnaiah stadium, Ajit Singh Nagar, district hospital in Machilipatnam, Tummalapalli Kalakshetram and other places. With Covid cases on the rise for over a month in the district, more Covid testing centres are opened recently and some more will be opened very soon.