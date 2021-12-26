Andhra Pradesh remains a challenge to AICC

Vijayawada: The APCC has recently launched a "massive membership drive" and announced a 'Jana Jagarana Yatra' to revive the fortunes of the party. The Congress in Andhra Pradesh seems to be not only lacking in its leadership skills as well public support to it.



The decimation of the ruling Congress in the State was an expected development. Rather, it was a price the party paid for bifurcating the State of Andhra Pradesh primarily to curb the growth of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. It could neither succeed in Telangana yielding power to the Telangana Rashtra Samithi and in AP, to the TDP.

The Congress which had secured about 40 per cent vote share in the Seemandhra region in 2009 secured just 2.7 per cent vote share in 2014. In 2019 too, its share was 1.9 per cent (Parliament elections). NOTA (None of the above) share was 1.8 per cent in the elections.

Till date the party has not gathered its wits. The Opposition space primarily belongs to the TDP. There is little hope for the party of any recovery of the lost ground in near future.

It is in this backdrop that the AICC is attempting to experiment with what little it has and by juggling its leadership in the State to revive its fortunes.

AICC general secretary and party in-charge of AP Affairs, Oommen Chandy, was recently in Vijayawada along with AICC secretaries Meyyappan and Christopher Tilak and was closeted with his leaders for three days from December 21 to23 at Hotel Ilapuram to shortlist candidates for the top post.

He met AP Congress coordination committee members, APCC vice-presidents, general secretaries, the DCC presidents and Youth Congress and NSUI leaders. Of course, Seva Dal and Mahila members too were present.

It is said that more than 90 per cent of these were for a change in leadership. J D Seelam, Chinta Mohan, G V Harsha Kumar and the present incumbent, Dr Sailajanath are vying with one another for the post. AICC secretary Gidugu Rudraraju has also thrown in his hat.

AICC has been betting on one particular social group for its recovery in AP. Despite the party handing over key posts to this particular group at the top in AP and in the AICC (K Raju and Dr Sirivella Prasad) also belong to the group), the Congress vote bank has firmly moved into the fold of YSRCP.

In fact, the SCs and the Minorities are Jagan Mohan Reddy's mainstay. The Congress should be under an illusion to think that it could yank off this particular vote bank from the ruling party in AP.

The party needs a clear thinking head to counter the YSRCP. In its bid to take on the YSRCP, it is joining the BJP/TDP/Left platforms in the State which is in no way beneficial to it. It does not even know whether to criticise the TDP and is in no position to set the anti-Jagan agenda on any issue. On the other hand, the TDP has the room and the ability to switch its friendship from the Congress to the BJP and vice-versa.

The AICC really has a tough choice to make!