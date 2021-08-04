Andhra Pradesh: Youth ends life in a hotel in Vijayawada by consuming drugs

The incident where a young man committed suicide by injecting drugs came to light on Tuesday. According to police, Rahul a resident of Rajinagar in Rajahmundry had lost his parents at an early age. Since then he has been staying with his aunt. In this order he came to the Vijayawada city on the 31st of last month and rented a room in the Balaji Lodge near PNBS.



On Tuesday morning the lodge staff went into his room and saw that he was immobile and became suspicious and informed the police. Police immediately rushed to the scene and examined and confirmed that he was dead.



Police believe he may have committed suicide by injecting himself with an intoxicant and a syringe found next to the body. The body was recovered and taken to a government hospital for postmortem. The case is being registered and investigated.