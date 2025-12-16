Oppn stares at huge defeat in rural polls: Punjab AAP

Chandigarh: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab General Secretary Baltej Pannu on Monday rebutted the allegations raised by Opposition parties over Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections, stating they have resorted to false propaganda as it is clearly staring at a massive defeat.

Addressing the media here, Pannu said the local body elections were conducted in a completely peaceful, fair and transparent manner, a first in many decades in Punjab.

He said people participated enthusiastically and exercised their democratic right without fear or pressure.

“After many years, people were seen standing in long queues to vote in district council and Panchayat Samiti elections. This itself proves that the atmosphere was free, fair and fearless. Voters have now become aware of the importance of these grassroots institutions,” Pannu said.

Taking a dig at the Opposition parties, Pannu said their claims of booth capturing, rigging and intimidation were baseless and fabricated.

“Earlier, these same parties alleged that candidates were not allowed to file nomination papers. Now, when the final list is out, it clearly shows that candidates from all political parties contested the elections. This exposes the opposition’s lies,” he said.

The AAP leader said the Opposition has started creating noise even before the results because it is fully aware of the public verdict.

“They know they are losing badly. This is why they are trying to divert attention by spreading rumours before the results are announced on December 17,” he asserted.

Referring to the history of local body elections in Punjab, Pannu reminded that large-scale violence, booth capturing, and murders were reported during the 2008 and 2013 elections under the SAD-BJP alliance and again in 2018 during the Congress regime.

He said even Opposition parties had approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court in earlier elections, alleging booth capturing and violence under the SAD-BJP governments.

In contrast, Pannu said, not a single complaint of booth capturing, violence, or loss of life or property has been reported anywhere in Punjab this time.

Clarifying reports about re-polling at a few booths, Pannu said elections were cancelled at only 16 booths due to technical reasons, such as incorrect printing of election symbols or candidates’ names, not because of violence.