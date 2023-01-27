AP cops stand out at national level

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh police stood first in the country in winning public trust, efficient functioning and honesty. This was revealed in DGPs' conference with Prime Minister held in New Delhi between January 20 to 22, according to a statement from DGP office on Friday. The Central government and private agencies conducted a survey on functioning of police in various aspects in all the states.

As per the survey results, the statement said, in winning public trust Andhra Pradesh stood first followed by Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Gujarat and Delhi. In efficient functioning, Andhra Pradesh stood first, followed by Telangana, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Jharkhand. In honesty category also Andhra Pradesh stood first, followed by Uttarakhand, Telangana, Gujarat and Delhi. The AP police stood first in the country in several categories with the various initiatives taken up by director general of police K V Rajendranath Reddy, the statement said.

The initiatives taken up by AP police for effective policing include downloading of of 1.7 crore Disha applications, shifting to convictions-based investigation, people-friendly policing, quick police response by use of technology and inculcating a sense of discipline among the police force.

The director general of police said that all the police officers right from superintendents of police to constables have contributed to this extraordinary achievement. He thanked Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and the Government of Andhra Pradesh for the support in achieving these results.