AP government to open international vaccine centre in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government is going to launch an International Vaccination Centre in Vijayawada to vaccinate those who travel from the state to African and South American countries to prevent Yellow fever as a precautionary measure.

In a press release here on Thursday, commissioner of health and family welfare J Nivas said that as per the directions and approvals from the Government of India, the state government is planning to start International Vaccination Centre at Government General Hospital, SMC campus (Ramavarapppadu) in Vijayawada from December 24. He further said the vaccination process was initially started with Yellow fever vaccines and gradually all vaccines will be given in view of international situation. The commissioner further explained that Yellow fever is not present in India.

But the travellers coming from the Central African and South American countries are dangerous carriers of the disease into our country as well as our state, he said.

Nivas asserted that the vaccinations were essential to the travellers going to these countries from AP and added that a single dose of 17D vaccine is sufficient for lifelong immunity from Yellow fever. Appointment would be available on every Tuesday between 10 am to 4 pm, he informed. He appealed to the travellers and students to send a passport copy to email '[email protected]' to get slots and vaccination or submit a request on WhatsApp No 8978633599.