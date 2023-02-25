AP women's Kabaddi team secures silver in Civil Services tourney

Andhra Pradesh Women's Kabaddi team won silver medal in the All-India Civil Services Employees' tournament held in Dehradun on Friday. In the final match, the Andhra Pradesh team lost to Himachal Pradesh and stood in second place.





Earlier, the AP team defeated Odisha team in the semi-final match and entered the finals. In the final match, Andhra Women's Kabaddi players fought for the victory, but they lost by an 8 points margin. The Himachal Pradesh team scored 38 points whereas the Andhra Pradesh team scored 30 points.

The AP team captain Bhavani (Krishna) and players Sumalatha (West Godavari), Gousia and Kranthi (Krishna) played well under the guidance of the team coach Ch Prasanna Kumar and manager Srinivasa Rao.

Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) officials and others congratulated the Andhra Pradesh Women's Kabaddi team for winning a silver medal in the tournament.



