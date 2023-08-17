Aster Ramesh Hospitals offers ‘Arogya Bhagyam’ card

Ongole: Celebrating 35 years of excellence in healthcare to the coastal districts in the state, the Aster Ramesh Hospitals announced a subscription programme ‘Arogya Bhagyam,’ offering discounts of up to 25 per cent in various outpatient and inpatient services, announced the Regional CEO of Aster DM Healthcare, Devanand Kolothodi at a press meet at Aster Ramesh Hospital here on Wednesday.

Speaking at the press meet, the Aster Ramesh Hospitals deputy managing director Dr Mamata Rayapati said that the super speciality healthcare in corporate hospitals is becoming unaffordable to poor and middle-class families day-by-day.

She informed that Ramesh Hospital, which started on August 15, 1988, completed 35 years of service, with the credit of providing the best healthcare services in the coastal corridor. She said that as a token of gratitude and to support the families who are losing valuable time in hesitating to approach super speciality healthcare providers, they are launching the ‘Arogya Bhagyam’ subscription programme in the state.

She said that by subscribing to the Arogya Bhagyam card with Rs 300 per annum, two members of a family can receive OP clinical services at Rs 250, a 25 per cent discount on the OPD diagnostics, CT, MRI and other radiology services, and inpatient bed, professional consultation, and ventilator charges along the year. She announced that the Arogya Bhagyam card will be available for the public at the hospital from September 1.

Devanand said that the Aster Ramesh Hospitals already has a capacity of 750 beds, and they are about to expand it to another 800 beds by bringing the super speciality services, with a 400 beds Cancer, Transplant and Multi Super Speciality unit in Vijayawada soon. He informed that while installing advanced technologies to provide expert-assisted critical care services even in the ambulances, they are launching the Arogya Bhagyam card with a focus on specialized care and cure to the public. Dr Mamata, Devanand, the medical superintendent of Aster Ramesh Hospital in Ongole, Dr Vamsi Krishna, Dr Deepa, Dr Karthik, managing director of Nalluri Hospital Dr Nalluri Nithin released the Arogya Bhagyam card, and advised the public to utilize the services to receive best super speciality healthcare at affordable price.