Coal production up over 10 per cent in May: Ministry
India's coal production reached 83.91 million tonnes (MT) in May, a growth of 10.15 per cent compared to the corresponding period of the previous year's 76.18 MT, the Centre said on Monday.
New Delhi: India's coal production reached 83.91 million tonnes (MT) in May, a growth of 10.15 per cent compared to the corresponding period of the previous year's 76.18 MT, the Centre said on Monday.
Coal India Limited (CIL) achieved coal production of 64.40 MT in May, marking a growth of 7.46 per cent compared to the same period last year, when it was 59.93 MT, said the Ministry of Coal.
Additionally, coal production by captive and other entities in May 2024 stood at 13.78 MT, reflecting a growth of 32.76 per cent from the previous year, which was 10.38 MT.
India's overall coal dispatches for May reached 90.84 MT, up by 10.35 per cent compared to the same period last year when it was recorded at 82.32 MT. During the month, CIL dispatched 69.08 MT of coal, a growth of 8.50 per cent.
"Additionally, coal dispatch by captive and other entities in May was recorded at 16 MT (Provisional), reflecting a growth of 29.33 per cent from the previous year, which was 12.37 MT," the ministry said.
The ministry said last week that the coal stocks at thermal power plants are sufficient to meet the requirement of 19 days amid the extremely high demand for power in the scorching heat. India's power demand hit a new high at 250 GW last week. The ministry said it is ready to ensure adequate availability of coal at thermal power plants during monsoon season.