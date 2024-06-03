Adani One, ICICI Bank launch India’s 1st credit cards with airport-linked benefits

Ahmedabad: Marking its maiden venture in the financial sector, Adani One on Monday introduced India's first co-branded credit cards with ICICI Bank, along with airport-linked benefits in collaboration with Visa.

The cards offer an array of benefits, including welcome benefits like free air tickets and airport privileges like premium lounge access, ‘Pranaam Meet & Greet Service’, porter, valet and premium car parking.

The Adani One ICICI Bank Signature Credit Card carries an annual fee of Rs 5,000 with joining benefits worth Rs 9,000, while the Adani One ICICI Bank Platinum Credit Card has an annual fee of Rs 750 with joining benefits worth Rs 5,000.

"This unique partnership with ICICI Bank and Visa will set a new benchmark in customer experience and showcase our commitment to innovation and excellence," said Jeet Adani, Director of Adani Group.

The Adani One ICICI Bank Credit Cards are a window to a seamless digital ecosystem.

"By leveraging the Adani One platform, which integrates physical B2C businesses into the digital world, users will experience unparalleled convenience and accessibility," Jeet Adani added.

The cards offer up to 7 per cent Adani Reward Points on spends across the Adani Group consumer ecosystem like Adani One app, where one can book flights, hotels, trains, buses, and cabs; Adani-managed airports; Adani CNG pumps; Adani Electricity bills, and Trainman, an online train booking platform. Notably, the rewards are uncapped.

"The launch of the co-branded credit cards, in association with Adani One and Visa, is in line with this philosophy," said Rakesh Jha, Executive Director, ICICI Bank.

Through this launch, “we intend to offer our customers rewards and benefits across the Adani Group’s consumer ecosystem, and strengthen the Bank’s credit card portfolio," he added.

Card users also get privileges like discounts on shopping at duty-free outlets and on F&B spends at the airports, and benefits like free movie tickets and Adani Reward Points on groceries, utilities, and international spends.