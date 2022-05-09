Ayushman Bharat, Aarogyasri benefit poor a lot: Governor

Vijayawada: Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan inaugurated Dr Varun Cardiology Sciences, an advanced cardiology care hospital set up by Dr Gunturu Varun, consultant cardiothoracic surgeon, here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are the number one cause of death globally and with increased globalisation and urbanisation, the risk of cardiovascular disease has increased due to increased exposure to risk factors.

The Governor said heart attack is the most prevailing condition and bringing awareness about this can save many lives as prevention is better than cure. He said advanced medical care has been brought within the reach of common man with the 'Ayushman Bharat' scheme of the Central government and the Aarogyasri scheme implemented by the State government and these schemes proved to be a boon to the BPL families in terms of access to advanced medical care and giving them financial protection. The Aarogyasri scheme aims to provide good quality health care services and assist poor families. Serious diseases affecting Heart, Kidney, Cancer, Brain, Burns and accident cases etc., are covered under the scheme including 2434 types of surgeries or therapies in 30 categories.

Minister for Housing Jogi Ramesh, Vijayawada Mayor Rayana Bhagya Lakshmi, Dr Muralidharan, Dr Chandrasekkhar, Special Chief Secretary to Governor RP Sisodia and other dignitaries attended the programme.