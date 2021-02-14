Big jolt to Kodali Nani

Vijayawada: Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani) got a big shock in the panchayat elections held at the Yalamarru village of Pamarru village in Gudivada assembly constituency limits on Saturday. A candidate Kolluri Anusha was elected as the sarpanch by a majority of 800 votes. Yalamarru is

the native village of Kodali Nani and has been one of the strongholds for the TDP for a long time. The political equations changed after Kodali Nani joined the YSRCP.

The Yalavarru villagers are not happy over the comments made by Kodali Nani in the recent months against the TDP leaders and the party. Finally, Kodali Nani got a big shock on Saturday in the form of panchayat poll results.

TDP supported candidates won in nine villages of Nandivada village which is in the Gudivada assembly constituency. Of the total 20 villages in the mandal, the TDP supported candidates in nine villages. The TDP and YSRCP locked horns in the panchayat elections. The TDP is giving a strong fight in the second phase of polls on Saturday. The TDP cadre is in a jubilant mood with the election of TDP supported candidates in Yalavarru and other villages in Nandivada, Kaikaluru and other mandals. The TDP is also showing good performance in other mandals of Gudlavalleru, Kaikaluru, Kalidindi, Mudinepalli, Nandivada and Pamarru.

On the other hand, the candidates supported by Telugu Desam Party are giving good fight and winning the polls in other districts also.