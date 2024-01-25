BJP alleges enrolment of fake votes by YSRCP

Vijayawada : BJP state president Daggubati Purandeswari alleged that there is a conspiracy by the YSRCP for enrolment of fake voters in the state. She said in Tirupati Assembly constituency alone more than 35,000 fake voters were registered.

Addressing Gaon Chalo Abhiyan workshop of the party at the state party office on Wednesday, Purandeswari said the BJP would raise objection if the village and ward volunteers are used for the voting of people, who are aged above 80 years. She said there is a provision for the elderly people aged over 80 years to cast their vote from their home. She referred to the oft-repeated statements of YSRCP leaders on ‘Why Not 175’ and suspected that the ruling party was resorting to all these nefarious activities to achieve this goal.

She said the ruling party is shifting candidates to other constituencies and enrolling the fake voters also. She alleged that the YSRCP is misusing the opportunity of changing vote from one seat to other. BJP state chief informed that the BJP would lodge complaint to Election Commission if the village and ward volunteers’ services are used for casting of vote by the senior citizens aged above 80 years from their homes.

She urged the party functionaries to strengthen the party as elections are due in two months. She said the BJP leadership will look into the alliances with other political parties in the state.