BJP govt did nothing for the benefit of farmers, flays Sukhpal Singh

Vijayawada: The country will flourish if the farmers’ welfare is taken care of, said president of All India Kisan Congress Sukhpal Singh Khaira.

ddressing the media at the Congress party headquarters Andhra Ratna Bhavan here on Sunday, Sukhpal Singh said that the BJP government did virtually nothing for the benefit of the farmers.

He recalled that Congress party during its regime strived hard for the welfare of farmers.

APCC president Gidugu Rudra Raju said that the Modi administration has been bringing tears to the farmers. The problems of the problems remained unresolved, he said and asserted that the NDA would be taught a bitter lesson in the next elections.

AP Kisan Congress president Jetti Gurunadham assured the farmers that the Congress party would fight on behalf of the farmers to get their problems solved.

APCC working presidents Mastan Vali, Sunkara Padmasri, State Mahila Congress president Lam Tantia Kumari, city Congress president Naraharisetti Narasimha Rao, party leaders V Gurunadham, Kolanukonda Sivaji, AICC member Meda Suresh and farmer leaders from various districts across the state, Congress leaders and activists were present.