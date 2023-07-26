Live
- Home Minister to present DJ Halli and KG Halli riots case before Cabinet Sub-Committee
- Keep eyes on the list of movies hitting theatres and OTT this week
- Jagan Govt neglected irrigation projects in Rayalaseema region: Chandrababu
- Foods to avoid for optimal digestion and delightful taste
- Best 55-inch TVs in India: Choose From Blaupunkt, LG, OnePlus, and more
- Heavy rains lash Warangal district, Satyavathi Rathod directs officials to be vigilant
- Punarjan Ayurveda Cancer Hospital - A New Hope for Cancer Patients!
- Doctors see 40% rise in viral conjunctivitis among kids, adults
- Indian Woman's Controversial Marriage In Pakistan Sparks Family Outcry And Concerns
- Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: 10 Facts About Real-life Hero Captain Vikram Batra
Just In
Home Minister to present DJ Halli and KG Halli riots case before Cabinet Sub-Committee
Keep eyes on the list of movies hitting theatres and OTT this week
Jagan Govt neglected irrigation projects in Rayalaseema region: Chandrababu
Foods to avoid for optimal digestion and delightful taste
Best 55-inch TVs in India: Choose From Blaupunkt, LG, OnePlus, and more
Heavy rains lash Warangal district, Satyavathi Rathod directs officials to be vigilant
Boulders fell off Indrakeeladra hillock in Vijayawada, no casualties
Amid incessant rains continuing in Vijayawada, the boulders on the indrakeeladri hillock fell on the ghat road
Amid incessant rains continuing in Vijayawada, the boulders on the indrakeeladri hillock fell on the ghat road leaving devotees coming to Kanakadurga temple in concern. However, there was no casualties reported.
In a swift response, the temple authorities took immediate action and closed the toll gate on that route and devotees were directed to use the steps of the Mallikarjuna Mahamandapam instead.
The officials and staff are working diligently to remove the fallen stones from the ghat road. As there was no one injured during the incident, the officials heaved in a sigh of relief.
On the other hand, landslides occurred not only in Indrakeeladri but also in Kasturibai Peta during the night. Unfortunately, four houses were completely destroyed as a result of the landslides, and two people sustained serious injuries. The injured victims have been taken to the hospital for medical treatment.
It is advised to the nearby residents to stay alert and follow any instructions or warnings issued by the authorities. It is advisable to avoid areas prone to landslides and take necessary precautions to ensure personal safety.