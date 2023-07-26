Boulders fell off Indrakeeladra hillock in Vijayawada, no casualties

Amid incessant rains continuing in Vijayawada, the boulders on the indrakeeladri hillock fell on the ghat road leaving devotees coming to Kanakadurga temple in concern. However, there was no casualties reported.



In a swift response, the temple authorities took immediate action and closed the toll gate on that route and devotees were directed to use the steps of the Mallikarjuna Mahamandapam instead.

The officials and staff are working diligently to remove the fallen stones from the ghat road. As there was no one injured during the incident, the officials heaved in a sigh of relief.





On the other hand, landslides occurred not only in Indrakeeladri but also in Kasturibai Peta during the night. Unfortunately, four houses were completely destroyed as a result of the landslides, and two people sustained serious injuries. The injured victims have been taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

It is advised to the nearby residents to stay alert and follow any instructions or warnings issued by the authorities. It is advisable to avoid areas prone to landslides and take necessary precautions to ensure personal safety.



