Call to achieve sustainable development goals

Vijayawada (NTR district): State Planning Secretary GSRKR Vijay Kumar asserted that international recognition should be brought to the State in pursuit of sustainable development goals. He asked the officials to strive hard to achieve the goals by preparing and implementing action plans.





He organised an awareness meeting for the officials of NTR and Krishna districts here on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, Vijay Kumar informed that the government set a goal for achieving 100 per cent sustainable development goals in 17 key development indicators by 2030. He said that poverty alleviation, food security, health care, quality education, gender equality, safe drinking water, sanitation, elimination of inequalities, employment, economic growth, industrialization, peace, equality and climate protection are the key development indicators, which the State has adopted.





Vijaya Kumar informed that the State government has been spending thousands of crores of rupees for the people's welfare in the State. NTR district Collector S Dilli Rao said that they had solved 22,101 Spandana petitions in the district as against 22,535 petitions. Krishna district Collector P Ranjith Basha informed that they are achieving goals by implementing welfare schemes successfully with the support of employees and officers. NTR district Joint Collector S Nupur Ajay, Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar, Krishna district SP P Joshuva, Sub-Collector Adithi Singh and all HoDs of the both the districts participated in the awareness meeting.



