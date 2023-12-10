Centre aims at effective rollout of welfare schemes, says Nirmala

VIJAYAWADA: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said the Centre launched theViksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in November to ensure effective implementation of the Central government schemes and see that they reach the eligible beneficiaries at the grass-root level in the country.

She said the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra showcases the Union government’s schemes like Ayushman Bharat, Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, Poshan Abhiyan, Ujjwala 2.0, PM Awaz Yojana and others.

She said local villagers can visit the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra vans and can get information about the welfare schemes being implemented by the Central government. Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday visited Rayanapadu village under the Vijayawada rural mandal and inaugurated the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra. She also interacted with the beneficiaries of the Centre’s welfare schemes.

The local villagers watched the message given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on implementation of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra and the objectives of the Central government.

The Finance Minister said that Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra will cover 2.55 lakh villages in the country. She said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been striving to transform India into a developed country by 2047.

She inspected the Information, Education and Communication (IEC) van which displays the Central government schemes to the local people. Nirmala Sitharaman has distributed bank loans worth Rs 6.10 crore to the Self-Help Groups in the village and interacted with the beneficiaries of Central schemes.

A local villager Gulla Nirmala said she received Rs 1.50 lakh for construction of a house under PM Awas scheme in the village and stated that her family benefited with the implementation MNREGS.

Home Minister Taneti Vanitha has said both the Central and State governments were implementing many welfare schemes for the people. She urged the local women to draw inspiration from the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman stating that Finance Minister’s post is a key portfolio in the Central government.

She hailed bothPM Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy stating that both are ahead in the empowerment of women and had provided opportunity to women ministers in the Cabinet.

NTR District Collector S Dilli Rao said the district administration has conducted various programme under the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in 60 village panchayats and two Urban centres in the district.

He said the district administration was implementing the schemes of the Central government. The Collector called upon the people to gain knowledge on the welfare schemes being implemented by both the State and Central governments and derive benefit from them.

BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari, Mylavaram MLA Vasanta Krishna Prasad, ZP chairperson Uppala Harika, officials of government departments, local people’s representatives and villagers attended the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra at Rayanapadu village.