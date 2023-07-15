Centre of Excellence in Concrete inaugurated

Vijayawada: The first-of-its-kind Centre of Excellence in Concrete with 3D Printing Technology was inaugurated at Velagapudi Ramakrishna Siddhartha Engineering College (VRSEC) here on Friday.

KCP Limited vice-president (Operations) V Madhusudhana Rao inaugurated it along with VRSEC Principal AV Ratna Prasad, SAGTE vice-president & college convener M Rajaiah, SAGTE secretary P Lakshmana Rao, Dean of Industrial Relations & HOD Civil department Dr Chava Srinivas and Dean of Student Affairs Dr Panduranga Rao.

Speaking on the occasion, they said that the establishment of the Centre of Excellence in Concrete with 3D printing technology represents a significant leap forward in the development of sustainable and economical concrete materials, as well as the promotion of innovative and entrepreneurial ideas within the civil engineering field.

This state-of-the-art facility aligns with the Government of India’s vision of “Make in India” and positions VRSEC as a pioneering institution driving technological advancements in the construction industry, they added.

V Madhusudhana Rao emphasised the significance of this initiative in Andhra Pradesh and its potential to transform the construction landscape. He commended VRSEC for its forward-thinking approach and dedication to promoting innovation and entrepreneurship among students. “The Centre of Excellence in Concrete with 3D printing technology is equipped with cutting-edge machinery and software, enabling students and researchers to explore the vast possibilities of additive manufacturing in the construction industry. It will serve as a collaborative hub between academia and industry, fostering the exchange of knowledge, ideas, and best practices,” he added.