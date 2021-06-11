Chidambaram appointed Chair professor of Siddhartha Engineering College

Vijayawada: 'Padma Vibhushan' Dr R Chidambaram has been appointed distinguished chair professor of VR Siddhartha Engineering College by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) for three years, according to a communiqué from the college.

The AICTE introduced this scheme to utilise the expertise of highly qualified and experienced superannuated professionals who have made unparalleled and exceptional contribution to society in their respective fields in any discipline for the benefit of students and faculty of host institutes.

Dr Chidambaram is one of India's most distinguished experimental physicists. The research groups established by him in Bhaba Atomic Research Centre (BARC) in the fields of High-Pressure Physics and Neutron Crystallography are among the best in the world. Dr Chidambaram played a leading role in the design and execution of the peaceful nuclear explosion experiments at Pokhran in 1974 and 1998.

Dr Chidambaram was former director of BARC during 1993-2000 and principal scientific adviser to the Government of India and the chairman of the Scientific Advisory Committee to the Cabinet from 2001 to 2018. He is now holding an honorary position as DAE Homi Bhabha chair professor, Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC). He received many awards and honours for his service to the scientific society. The Indian Government acknowledged his contribution to the successful nuclear tests by awarding the Padma Shri, the fourth highest Civilian honour of the nation, in 1975 and the Padma Vibushan, the second highest civilian honour, in 1999.

P Lakshmana Rao, secretary, Siddhartha Academy and M Rajayya, convener of the college expressed happiness for having the scientific stalwart as mentor to VR Siddhartha Engineering College.