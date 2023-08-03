CM launches ‘Sampoorna Poshana-Take Home Ration’

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy asked the officials to focus on exploring alternative teaching methods to the children in foundation schools. During a review on women and child welfare department on Wednesday, the Chief Minister virtually launched the YSR Sampoorna Poshana-Take Home Ration programme and told officials to take steps for improving English pronunciation skills and knowledge of kids in foundation schools.

Some pregnant women and lactating mothers received dry ration from the Chief Minister. He said that while the TDP government spent only around Rs 450 to Rs 500 crore annually on providing nutritious food to pregnant women, lactating mothers and kids, the present government is spending Rs 2,300 crore annually.

“There should be constant monitoring and quality control tests on the quality of food items,” he said, adding that official machinery should pay special attention to eradicate malnutrition and anaemia.

While 2 kg ragi powder, 1 kg rice flakes, 3 kg rice, 250 gram each of jaggery, chikki and dry dates, 1 kg of red gram, halfa-litre edible oil, 5 litre milk and 25 eggs are given every month under YSR Sampoorna Poshana, 1 kg of ragi powder, 2 kg multigrain attaa, 3 kg rice, 500 gram each of jaggery, chikki and dry dates, 1 kg red gram, half litre edible oil, 5 liter milk and 25 eggs are given every month under YSR Sampoorna Poshana Plus.

The Chief Minister said family doctors should also visit the Anganwadi centres during their visits to villages and assess the health of the inmates and provide medical treatment, if need be.

Stating that the government has been implementing Amma Vodi, Kalyanamasthu-Shadi Tohfa, Vasathi Deevena and Vidya Deevena aimed at preventing child marriages and improving literacy among girls, he said that officials should extensively publicise these programmes in backward areas to create awareness.

“We have linked Kalyanamasthu scheme with the qualification of Class 10 for this purpose,” he said.

Since the government is imparting training to Class III children on TOEFL, we need to concentrate on improving the language skills of Class II students now for improving their IQ, he said.

“While concentrating on alternative teaching methods to improve English pronunciation and phonetics among the children of PP 1 and PP 2 in foundation schools, there should be a totally hygienic ambience in Anganwadi centres with proper maintenance of toilets,” he said.

Representatives of Montessori Schools discussed their educational system with the Chief Minister who suggested that officials should visit those schools.

Women and child welfare minister K V Ushasri Charan, chief secretary K S Jawahar Reddy, principal secretary (women and child welfare) G Jayalakshmi and other senior officials were present.