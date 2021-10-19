CPI demands removal of Ajay Mishra from Cabinet

Vijayawada: Communist Party of India state sectary K Ramakrishna demanded here on Monday that Union minister of state for home Ajay Mishra, who is responsible for the massacre in Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh, should be removed from the Cabinet immediately.

Addressing the media at the party office Dasari Bhavan here, the CPI leader recalled that the Samyukt Kisan Morcha organised rail roko throughout the country successfully demanding the dismissal of the Union minister and his arrest also. He condemned the arrest of the farmers, leaders of people's associations and the Left parties for organising rail roko.

Ramakrishna took a strong exception to the silence maintained by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the massacre of farmers and not taking action against Ajay Mishra.

Expressing solidarity with the agitating farmers in New Delhi, he demanded the Centre to hold talks with the farmers immediately. He also demanded immediate withdrawal of black farm laws.

Referring to the YSRCP administration in the state, the CPI secretary said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was pursuing anti-people policies. Power cuts have been rampant throughout the state and the agriculture pump sets were given power supply during the night times, he said. In spite of this, the minister and the officials say that there would not be any power cuts. They are also threatening people with arrests if they say there are power cuts. On the other hand, the Chief Minister is asking the officials to purchase coal at any cost to avoid power cuts.

The state government had already handed over the ports of Krishnapatnam, Gangavaram and Machilipatnam to Adani and now they are ready to purchase coal also from Adani, he said. The state is steeped in the deep debt trap and the whole country was discussing the debts of the state.

Ridiculing finance minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy for making rounds to the Centre for new debts, he demanded a white paper on the debts raised by the state government in the last two years and the debts raised by the TDP government during its five year term.

AIKS national vice-president Ravula Venkaiah and CPI Krishna district secretary Akkineni Vanaja also participated.