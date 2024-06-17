CPM demands probe into land mafia, liquor scam & Polavaram works

Vijayawada: Congratulating Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for his stupendous victory in the elections and assuming charge, State secretary of the CPM V Srinivasa Rao said that the putting signatures on the files for implementing five assurances was laudable.

Along with the Mega DSC, the government should also conduct special DSC for the Agency region, he said.

Addressing the media at the party headquarters here on Sunday, Srinivasa Rao said that the TDP was against the installation of smart meters and TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh even asked the farmers to destroy the smart meters.

The CPM leader appealed to the TDP-led NDA government to withdraw the proposal to install smart meters in the larger interest of the farmers.

The State government should also withdraw the GO No 596 to let the poor people to have the assigned lands.

Srinivasa Rao said that the government should order inquiry into the scandals like land mafia, smart meters, liquor, sand, BYJU’s and the quality in the construction of Polavaram project.

The State committee of the party which met earlier reviewed the voting in the recent elections and expressed satisfaction over the vote percentage the CPM secured in Araku and Rampachodavaram Assembly constituencies.