CPM demands repeal of agreements with Adani

CPM State secretary V Srinivasa Rao demanded the State government to call off all the agreements that were made with the Adani Group and asked for taking back the Gangavaram Port and other ports and government lands, which were given to the Adani.





He released a book 'Desaniki Modani (Modi+Adani) Muppu', which was published on the irregularities of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Adani at Vijayawada Balotsav Bhavan on Friday. CPM member secretaries V Venkateswara Rao, Ch Babu Rao and Rama Devi and other leaders participated in this event.





Speaking on the occasion, V Srinivasa Rao alleged that Adani has been looting public money with the support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and added that Adani is the name for irregularities in the country. He also alleged that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy too helped the Adani group in committing irregularities, that's why he handed over the Gangavaram port, which has been the government's asset.





Srinivasa Rao alleged that the State government gave shares to the Adani at a cheapest cost of Rs 120 each share. Besides, the State government also handing over Krishnapatnam Port, Solar Projects, Airports and Electricity Projects to the Adani Group. Referring to the Global Investor Summit (GIS), the CPM leader said that GIS was a bogus and asked the government so far how many had been brought to the State, and how many employment opportunities were created since the State bifurcation. He dared the government to release white paper on the above-mentioned issue.





Srinivas Rao commented that the summit was aimed at camouflaging the youth ahead of the elections. He informed that they will organise a campaign from March 14 to 22 across the State for explaining the irregularities of Adani to the public.











