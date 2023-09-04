CPM protest against huge power bills today

Vijayawada: CPM State Secretariat member Ch Baburao has appealed to the people of Andhra Pradesh and the CPM functionaries to participate in large numbers in the State-wide protests to be held near the government offices on September 4. In a press release on Sunday, he said the CPM launched Samarabheri on August 30 and it will conclude on September 4. He said Samarabheri was launched protesting against the price rise, unemployment and exorbitant power bills collected by the state government. He said people are suffering due to very high power bills and collection of different types of charges from power consumers.

