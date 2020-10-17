Dasara celebrations begin at Durga temple on Indrakeeladri

Vijayawada: The nine-day Dasara celebrations have begun at the Durga temple on Indrakeelthe hillock today morning on a grand note. On the first day, the Goddess Kanaka Durga will be attired as Swarna Kavachalankuta Durga Devi.

The temple administration has made all arrangements for the darshan of devotees. As per the Covid guidelines, only 10,000 devotees will be allowed into the temple for the Darshan. Wearing a mask is must for all devotees and the staff and thermal screening is being conducted at the entrance of the queue lines. Besides, marking has been made for the physical distance in the temple.

The temple Executive officer M Suresh Babu told the media that sanitization will be made in the queue line every two hours and all precautions were taken as per the Covid guidelines. The devotees must purchase an online ticket for the Darshan and the sale of ticket began about a week ago. Bathing in the ghats and tonsures have been not allowed in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Heavy police bandobust has been made for the nine-day celebrations. On the first day, the darshan started at 9 a.m. and will end at 8 p.m.