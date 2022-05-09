Efforts on to lift power restrictions on industries: Peddireddi

Vijayawada: The prevailing power shortage in the State is only a temporary phenomenon and the situation would improve soon, said Energy Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy here on Sunday.

During the review of power supply position through teleconference with AP Power Utilities, Energy Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had asked the Energy Department to put all out efforts for strengthening and sustainability of power sector in the State.

The Energy Minister said the Chief Minister was regularly reviewing power supply position in the State and giving directions to the power utilities.

He said, "Though the entire country is facing severe coal shortage for power generation, for which AP is also no exception, the Chief Minister has specifically emphasised the need to take all possible steps to continue to provide 24x7 power to industries and lift power restrictions to industries as early as possible." The Minister said efforts were on to lift power restrictions as early as possible on industries in the State. Energy secretary B Sreedhar said that the Energy department was having continuous co-ordination with the Union Ministry of Coal, Ministry of Railways and Ministry for Power for coal transportation to the State. He further said APGENCO and AP Power Development Corporation Limited (APPDCL) have initiated procurement of imported coal to the tune of 18 lakh tonnes and 13 lakh tonnes respectively to improve coal supplies to thermal plants.

The government and power utilities are also devising plans to fulfill the power requirements of the State on a long term basis apart from the temporary measures being taken to tackle the present power shortage.