Elect Jagan for women empowerment: Peddireddi

Kadiri: Regional coordinator and Minister for Mines Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy urged all to vote for YSRCP in the coming elections to make YS Jagan Mohan Reddy the Chief Minister again, as he has been thriving to develop the State.

Along with Kadiri MLA candidate BS Maqbool and Hindupur Parliament candidate Boya Santhamma, he toured six mandals of the constituency on Sunday and distributed YSR support cheques to the beneficiaries.

Speaking on the occasion, Peddireddi claimed that Jagan is the only Chief Minister, who has supported women development in the State, quoting that YSR Aasara, Jagananna Inti Patta, YSR Cheyuta, Amma Vodi and Vidya Deevena as the schemes that are benefitting women. Jagan had fulfilled 99 per cent of his promises made during Praja Sankalpa Yatra, he stated.

Attacking TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu, the Minister said that Naidu gave false promises and also deleted the manifesto online. He pointed out that there was not a single scheme that Naidu can claim during his 14 years rule. Besides, Naidu, who was caught in ‘vote for note case,’ has deceived people, he alleged.

Comparing Jagan with Naidu, Peddireddi said that Naidu had looted his own party leaders, while Jagan had distributed several financial benefits to the people of the State. “Former CM late YS Rajasekhara Reddy gave seven per cent reservation to Minorities while Chandrababu Naidu went to the Supreme Court and reduced it to four per cent,” he added.