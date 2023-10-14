Eluru: Control room to be set up for smooth paddy procurement

Eluru : District Collector Prasanna Venkatesh has directed the officials to set up a special control room to mitigate the woes of farmers in paddy procurement during the current Kharif season. He convened a meeting with the officials on the preparedness of paddy procurement in the district here on Friday.

Stating that they are expecting 5.77 lakh MTs of paddy production, he told the officials to make arrangements to suit the situation. He said that for the past three agricultural seasons, online purchase was followed in the district and instructed the officials to take into consideration previous problems and take steps to avoid them during the kharif procurement. The special control room number should be displayed at every Rythu Bharosa Kendram and every issue brought to their notice should be resolved immediately.

Awareness programmes should be organised for the benefit of farmers and officials should ensure that farmers face no problem from millers after procurement. Measures should also be taken to see that no problem with shortage of gunny bags arises. About 3,000 vehicles are needed for transportation of procured paddy, the Collector said that the officials should hold consultations with Lorry Owners Associations to make sure the vehicles have GPS tracking system.