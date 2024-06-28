Eluru: Officials told to prepare action plans at village-level

Eluru: The District Revenue Officer D Pushpamani along with ITDA Project Officer M Suryatheja, RDOs NSK Khajavali, K Addiah and Y Bhavanishankari reviewed the preparedness on natural calamities with the officials of various departments at Collectorate on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, DRO Pushpamani said that the officials of the concerned departments should coordinate the action plans at the village level on the preparedness needed to deal effectively with natural calamities like floods and cyclones in the district.

In view of the upcoming rainy season, all the officials of the concerned departments should prepare and submit detailed action plans on the precautionary measures to be taken during floods and storms in the district.

Godavari catchment villages in Kukkunur, Velerupadu, Polavaram and other mandals in the district are likely to be inundated due to floods and storms and precautions should be taken to prevent any loss of life or property during such natural calamities.

Initially, they should identify the flood-prone areas, move people to safer areas, set up rehabilitation centres, provide them with food, accommodation, drinking water, sanitation, medical centres, etc.,

Necessary commodities should be kept ready at the respective mandal headquarters for distribution to the people of the villages prone to natural calamities.

The officials of the Irrigation Department have been directed to examine the strength of the river banks in the Godavari river catchment areas and take immediate steps to strengthen the weak banks. Fisheries department officials have been directed to keep life jackets, life boats and professional swimmers ready.

She said that due to the strict precautionary measures taken during the last two years during natural calamities like floods and cyclones, there was no loss of property or life in the district.

Zilla Parishad CEO K Subbarao, DRDA PD Vijayaraju, District Health Officer Dr Sharmistha, RWS, Roads and Buildings Department Superintending Engineers Satyanarayana, John Moshe, Animal Husbandry Department JD Nehrubabu, Agriculture Department Officer Habib Bhasha and others were present.