Employees demand IR, release of DA arrears

Vijayawada: APJAC Amaravati leaders on Sunday demanded that the State government immediately constitute the 12th Pay Revision Commission and announce interim relief to the employees as per the assurance given by the NDA leaders before the elections.

The JAC leaders said the State government employees suffered huge loss during the YSRCP rule and have a lot of hopes to get justice in the NDA rule.

The APJAC leaders held a meeting at the Revenue Bhavan here and discussed the pending issues like constitution of the 12th PRC, announcement of interim relief and release of pending DA arrears.

Later, addressing the media, JAC chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu and general secretary P Damodara Rao recalled that the NDA leaders before the elections have assured the formation of 12th PRC, releasing the pending DA arrears and announcement of IR.

The JAC leaders pointed out that five months have passed since the formation of NDA government and there is yet no announcement on the 12th PRC and release of DA arrears.

Two important festivals Dasara and Deepavali are over but there is no response from the government on the assurances given to employees. The JAC leaders have recalled that they recently submitted a representation to the Principal Secretary of the CMO M Ravi Chandra on 18 subjects related to the pending issues of the employees.

They demanded the government to immediately announce interim relief, solve the pensioners’ problems and do justice to four lakh pensioners. They said the health cards have not been of any use to the employees for the last 10 years and urged the government to take steps to provide cashless treatment at the hospitals.

They also urged the government to resolve the problems of the contract and outsourced employees in the State. The JAC leaders said DA arrears were kept pending since July 2018 and demanded the government to immediately release it.

They said the previous YSRCP government had used the GPF funds of the employees. APJAC associated chairman T V Phani Perraju, other leaders K Sangeeta Rao, P V Ramana, PSSN Sastry, Sivanananda Reddy and others participated in the meeting.