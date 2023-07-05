Every Friday observed as women Dignity Day

VIJAYAWADA: AP Mahila commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma has said every Friday will be observed as Women Dignity Day in the state. She addressed a seminar on abuse of women in social media platform suggestions and recommendations in a hotel. She said all political parties should take a decision to check the women abuse in social media. Police officials , representatives of civil society organisations, AP NGOs association, AP JAC Amaravaton and women organisations participated in the seminar. The speakers expressed concern over the abuse in social media and underlined the need to curtail abuse in social media.