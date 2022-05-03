Focus on rural roads, CM YS Jagan tells officials

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to give immediate administrative sanctions to invite tenders for construction of rural roads so that works could begin before May 20. Repair and construction of roads under the Panchayat Raj department should be completed on priority basis and measures should be taken for pothole-free BT roads.

This assumes importance in the wake of the recent comment made by Telangana Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao. Even the People's Pulse being carried out by The Hans India pointed at the bad road conditions in the state.

At a review meeting of the Panchayat Raj department, the CM said arrangements should be made to supply water through canals and said water shortage can be prevented if every pond can be linked to canals and feeder channels in the next five years.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to expedite the construction of buildings for Rythu Bharosa Kendra (RBKs), digital libraries, village secretariats and village clinics.

He said the state government has faced problems because of payment of arrears of the previous government and added that the construction of buildings should not be stopped and at the same time contractors should not face losses. He directed the officials to prepare a plan to ensure there is no delay in uploading bills and making payments regarding MGNREGS works and added to appoint a special officer in New Delhi, if necessary.

The Chief Minister said the state government will provide quality borewell motors and pipes to eligible farmers under the YSR Jala Kala scheme.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to prepare SOPs to bring a transparent system where money for drilling borewells is credited directly to the farmers' accounts (through DBT system) and the payment is made through him. The State Government is providing borewell at free of cost to all the eligible farmers with five acres of land and only drilling is free for the farmers with 5-10 acers of land.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to give priority to maintenance of sewers and garbage collection in the villages and said all the works under the solid waste management should be completed by October. The officials informed the Chief Minister that they will keep 2 crore dustbins ready by October.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to take up liquid waste management in all panchayats across the state in a phased manner.