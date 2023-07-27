FTPC to organise Indo-Srilanka Cinema Exchange Summit

Vijayawada: The Film and Television Promotion Council (FTPC) of India, led by its president Chaitanya Janga and its executive committee members, has embarked on a significant visit to Sri Lanka to organise the Indo-Sri Lanka Cinema Exchange Summit-2023.

Revealing the details of the visit they have undertaken recently to Sri Lanka, Chaitanya said here on Wednesday that during their visit on July 20, they met several eminent persons, including State Minister of Trade, Commerce and Food Security Sathasivam Viyalanderan, Member of the Parliament of Sri Lanka Vajira Abeywardena, Director General of Ministry of Tourism and Land Nalin Perera Inspector General of Police and Chandana Wickramaratne.

The primary objective of this visit was to extend opportunities in the film and tourism industries between the two nations. The speakers stressed that the Indo-Sri Lanka Cinema Exchange Summit 2023 promises to open new horizons for both nations in the film and tourism sectors, fostering collaboration and knowledge exchange that will further enrich the world of cinema.

The Sri Lankan ministers expressed happiness at the initiative to bolster the Sri Lankan film industry.