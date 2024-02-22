Guntur: Anil predicts fall of TDP after polls

Guntur / Narasaraopet : YSRCP Narasaraopet Lok Sabha candidate P Anil Kumar Yadav predicted that TDP will disappear after ensuing elections.

Addressing media in Sattenapalli on Wednesday, he said TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu’s age and time is over. He said TDP national general secretary Lokesh will be defeated in Mangalagiri Assembly constituency.

Minister for Water Resources Ambati Rambabu said at present there is no representation for TDP in the Rajya Sabha. He predicted that the TDP candidate will be defeated in Kuppam Assembly constituency and added that Naidu did nothing for Kuppam constituency. Earlier, interacting with the media, Anil Kumar said following orders of the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, he is contesting from Narasaraopet Lok Sabha constituency. He expressed confidence that YSRCP will win seven Assembly and Narasaraopet Lok Sabha constituencies in the coming elections.

He assured that he will be within the reach of the people and solve their problems in the constituency. He said during the next 50 days, he will conduct an election campaign in the constituency. He said the role of an MP is different from MLA.