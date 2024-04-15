  • Menu
Guntur: Babasaheb remembered

Minister Vidadala Rajini paying tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar in Guntur on Sunday
Highlights

Guntur: Minister for Medical and Health and YSRCP candidate for Guntur West Assembly constituency Vidadala Rajini along with the YSRCP leaders paid...

Guntur: Minister for Medical and Health and YSRCP candidate for Guntur West Assembly constituency Vidadala Rajini along with the YSRCP leaders paid tributes to the statue of Ambedkar at Lodge Centre here on Sunday on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajini said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is following the footsteps of Dr BR Ambedkar and implementing the welfare schemes for the weaker sections.

She remembered that the latter worked for uplifting the weaker sections and for their welfare. He fought against inequalities. Earlier, she paid tributes to the portrait of Ambedkar at a programme held at YSRCP office at Chandramoulinagar.

