Live
- Kadapa: Ambedkar remembered on his birth anniversary
- TDP, Telugu Yuvatha demand CBI inquiry into stone-pelting ‘drama’
- Lucknow: New ‘Netas’ follow diet regimen on campaign
- Rajamahendravaram: Jeevana Tarangini book released
- Jammu: Amaranth Yatra to start from June 29
- Visakhapatnam: Three community organisers suspended
- Visakhapatnam: Bengalis celebrate ‘Shubho Nababarsho,’ welcome New Year
- Visakhapatnam: EVMs reach all constituencies
- Hyderabad: Telangana government to adhere to strict fiscal discipline to beat the debt burden
- Guntur: Babasaheb remembered
Just In
Guntur: Babasaheb remembered
Highlights
Guntur: Minister for Medical and Health and YSRCP candidate for Guntur West Assembly constituency Vidadala Rajini along with the YSRCP leaders paid...
Guntur: Minister for Medical and Health and YSRCP candidate for Guntur West Assembly constituency Vidadala Rajini along with the YSRCP leaders paid tributes to the statue of Ambedkar at Lodge Centre here on Sunday on the occasion of his birth anniversary.
Speaking on the occasion, Rajini said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is following the footsteps of Dr BR Ambedkar and implementing the welfare schemes for the weaker sections.
She remembered that the latter worked for uplifting the weaker sections and for their welfare. He fought against inequalities. Earlier, she paid tributes to the portrait of Ambedkar at a programme held at YSRCP office at Chandramoulinagar.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS