- Kurnool: Centre gave Rs 300 crore to develop Kurnool IIITDM says Union Minister Devusinh Jesingbhai Chauhan
- Gold rates in Delhi today slashes, check the rates on November 9, 2023
- Nitish apologises for birth control remarks after backlash
- India’s economy will be in top 3 in my 3rd term: Modi
- Anantapur: Two held for possessing gun
- Chittoor: Development of GD Nellore unprecedented says Dy CM K Narayana Swamy
- Why Pak will back SL today
- Tirupati: Give priority to provide uninterrupted power supply says SPDCL CMD K Santhosha Rao
- Mahammadapyram: Workshop on drinking water management held
- Schools In Delhi Requested For Early Winter Break
Guntur: Lord Veeranjaneya decorated with huge garland
Guntur : Sri Veeranjaneya Swamy idol in the Veeranjaneya Swamy temple in Ponnuru Town on Wednesday was decorated with a huge garland made with roses.
A devotee from Bangalore purchased it in Bangalore and presented it to Sri Veeranjaneya Swamy temple in Ponnur. The Devasthanam authorities performed special pujas to Sri Veeranjaneya Swamy. A large number of devotees visited the temple and performed pujas.
