Guntur: Lord Veeranjaneya decorated with huge garland
 Sri Veeranjaneya Swamy idol decorated with heavy garland on Wednesday

Sri Veeranjaneya Swamy idol in the Veeranjaneya Swamy temple in Ponnuru Town on Wednesday was decorated with a huge garland made with roses.

Guntur : Sri Veeranjaneya Swamy idol in the Veeranjaneya Swamy temple in Ponnuru Town on Wednesday was decorated with a huge garland made with roses.

A devotee from Bangalore purchased it in Bangalore and presented it to Sri Veeranjaneya Swamy temple in Ponnur. The Devasthanam authorities performed special pujas to Sri Veeranjaneya Swamy. A large number of devotees visited the temple and performed pujas.

