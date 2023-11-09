Guntur: Lord Veeranjaneya decorated with huge garland

Guntur : Sri Veeranjaneya Swamy idol in the Veeranjaneya Swamy temple in Ponnuru Town on Wednesday was decorated with a huge garland made with roses.

A devotee from Bangalore purchased it in Bangalore and presented it to Sri Veeranjaneya Swamy temple in Ponnur. The Devasthanam authorities performed special pujas to Sri Veeranjaneya Swamy. A large number of devotees visited the temple and performed pujas.