Guntur: RTA launches spl drive to check accidents

Guntur: To check road accidents and violations of norms, the Road Transport Authority (RTA) has intensified checkings in the backdrop of reopening of educational institutions after summer vacation.

According to official sources, Guntur district has 1,758 buses belonging to various educational institutions. All the buses should renew the fitness certificate at the beginning of the academic year. So far, road transport department officials have renewed the fitness certificates of 1,408 vehicles. The owners of the remaining buses are yet to renew fitness certificates. The RTA officials are conducting surprise checks and inspecting the documents whether the bus has renewed the fitness certificate or not.

Speaking to The Hans India, Deputy Transport Commissioner Sk Kareem said, “Fitness certificates of the remaining 350 vehicles are yet to be renewed. We have launched a special drive to book cases against educational institutions. Since June 12, we have booked 29 cases against the buses operating without fitness certificates. We will collect at least Rs 10,000 penalty from each bus for violating the norms. The special drive will continue for one month.” He directed the bus owners to implement all the safety norms framed by the road transport department to check the road accidents.