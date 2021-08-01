Hand over TIDCO houses to beneficiaries: CPI

Vijayawada: The Communist Party of India will stage protest across the State against the delay in handing over of the TIDCO houses to beneficiaries.

CPI State secretary K Ramakrishna said in a statement here on Sunday that the executive council which met with all the secretaries and assistant secretaries of all districts through virtual mode here on Sunday, decided to stage protest with placards and submit representations to the officials concerned.

Ramakrishna recalled that the government had assured the CPI leaders when they had held demonstrations handing over of TIDCO houses to beneficiaries. However, that promises were not put into practice. The government is dilly-dallying over the issue and the comments of Municipal Minister Botcha Satyanarayana were not proper on the issue.

They CPI also demanded immediate withdrawal of GOs which increased the garbage tax, property tax and others. The party would intensify agitation by including the all parties, and conduct roundtable meetings against the GOs.

The CPI extended its support to the agitation against the privatisation of the Vizag steel plant and it would participate in the dharna to be held near Parliament in New Delhi on August 2 and 3. He said that the CPI extended its support to the agitating farmers against the black farm laws and demanded immediate withdrawal of the bills.

Ramakrishna demanded the Centre to allocate necessary funds for the speedy completion of Polavaram project. The CPI leader appealed to Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy to do justice to the AgriGold victims as per the promise he made in the past.

State assistant secretary Muppalla Nageswara Rao, executive members P Harinath Reddy, Akkineni Vanaja, district leaders Jangala Ajay Kumar, A Rama Naidu, T Jagadish, Dega Prabhakar, Donepudi Sakar, Pydi Raju, and others participated in the virtual meeting.