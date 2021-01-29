HCL Vijayawada to hold recruitment drive next month to hire 1000 engineering graduates

Vijayawada: Leading IT Company, HCL Technologies Vice president Srimathi Shiva Shankar said that the recruitment process for the selection of 1,000 employees to work on the Vijayawada Campus (Gannavaram) will begin on the 12th and 13th of next month. Engineering freshers as well as those with 2 to 8 years of experience are also eligible for the recruitment process, which will be conducted in a virtual manner under the 'HCL New Vistas' program.



She spoke to the media on Thursday at the HCL campus in Gannavaram near Vijayawada and said there are currently 1,500 IT employees here. Their goal is to increase this number to 5,000 in four years. Experienced people will be tested on Java, chip designing, dot net etc. The drive will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m and it is suggested to apply at https://www.hcltech.com/careers/vijayawada by the 11th of next month.

The Vice president has also said that HCL offers the opportunity to start an IT career with an Intermediate qualification for which 'TechB' program will be conducted. Those who are currently studying Inter Second Year as well as those who have passed Inter in the last two years are eligible for this. Those interested are advised to register under the 'HCL TechB' program. She said after giving training under Tech B for a year and they will be given a job in the HCL. They also support to pursue higher education through BITS Pilani, a science university.

On the other hand, she also asserted that 'Come Back Home' program has been launched through the Vijayawada Campus asking the AP IT employees in different parts of the country to come back to get jobs in their own state. "We are also running a Skill Development Center at Vijayawada Campus in collaboration with the AP Government," Srimathi added.