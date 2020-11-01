Vijayawada: Headmasters discuss with Parents Committees on Covid guidelines

Vijayawada: Headmasters of ZP, municipal and government schools conducted parents' meetings on Sunday in Vijayawada and other parts of Krishna district and explained the Covid guidelines to the parents.

In view of the reopening of the schools from Monday in the State, the education department has asked the HMs of the high schools to conduct meeting on Sunday and explain the precautions to be taken by the parents about their children with regard to Covid-19. Wearing masks and maintenance of physical distance is must in the schools. Teachers and non-teaching staff too have to wear the masks. Initially classes will be conducted to ninth and tenth standard students. Tenth class students have to attend school daily and ninth class students have to attend on alternate days.

Sri Kowtha Subbarao Municipal Corporation High School in Vijayawada conducted parents meeting on Sunday and discussed the Covid guidelines to be followed by the school and students. The high school HM, R Mrunmai and other teachers discussed with the parents committee. They also discussed on appointment of sanitization worker to keep the toilets clean and sanitization of school premises.