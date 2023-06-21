IB syllabus in govt schools soon: CM YS Jagan

Vijayawada: The day of introducing world-class International Baccalaureate (IB) syllabus in Andhra Pradesh government schools is not far, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said on Tuesday at a student felicitation programme here.

He made these remarks addressing students who topped school and intermediate education at various levels for the academic year 2022–23 under 'Jagananna Animuthyalu' toppers’ reward scheme.

“In the coming days, bringing International Baccalaureate syllabus in our government schools would become a reality,” the Chief Minister said through a video link. Aimed at encouraging and celebrating meritorious students from government-run schools and junior colleges, the AP government has rolled out 'Jagananna Animuthyalu' (state brilliance awards), an elaborate recognition and felicitation framework that also includes monetary awards. Starting with a cash award of Rs 5,000 and up to Rs 1 lakh, the Chief Minister presented SSC and intermediate toppers with a medal and a merit certificate under various categories. Including 68 SSC and intermediate students, who were felicitated on Tuesday, 22,768 toppers will be felicitated altogether across the state under the scheme.

According to Jagan, the state is implementing several schemes to change the face of education enabling AP students not just to grow but also soar ahead. These initiatives are aimed at making them not just follow the inventions and innovations of this world but emerge as leaders, he said.

The Chief Minister highlighted that for these changes to occur there should be a change in the quality of education and examinations as well. Instead of making students learn by rote for the examinations, the CM noted that assessment patterns should evolve to global standards, incorporating pragmatism and analytical aspects like international examinations.