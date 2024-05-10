INDIA bloc leaders’ public meet in Vijayawada today

  • Menu
Vijayawada: National leaders of the INDIA bloc will address a public meeting at Gymkhana grounds, Gandhi Nagar in Vijayawada at 5 pm on May 10, Friday. All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjuna Kharge, CPM national general secretary Sitaram Yechury, CPI national general secretary D Raja and other leaders will address a public meeting as part of the election campaign in the country.

Elections to the AP Assembly and Lok Sabha will be held on May 13. Addressing media conference at Andhra Ratna Bhavan on Thursday, Congress party AP affairs in-charge Manickam Tagore said as part of the nationwide election campaign, the INDIA alliance parties, the Left and Congress will participate in the public meeting in Vijayawada.

He said Rahul Gandhi will address a public meeting in Kadapa on May 11. APCC election observer Manoj Chauhan, APCC state vice-president V Gurunatham, APCC administration and organisation general secretary S N Raja, Kolanukonda Sivaji and others attended the press meet at Andhra Ratna Bhavan.

