Krishna district ranks 10th in implementation of MNREGS works

Vijayawada: Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MNREGS) third party verification national level monitoring team members inspected the NREGS works in 16 villages of Krishna district and praised the district administration for successfully implementing the scheme to provide employment in the rural areas.

The team members Rameswar Kal Wale and Pradeep Salve toured the district and met the villagers and staff in 16 villages. They also collected feedback from 160 beneficiaries on sanction and implementation of works, payment of wages and working conditions.

They noticed that the records were maintained properly. Later, the two members Rameswar and Pradeep Salve met Krishna District Collector J Nivas at the camp office on Saturday. The told the Collector that Krishna district ranks 10th in the country in implementation of MNREGs and complimented the efforts made by the district administration of providing jobs to the rural people.

They said so far 1.40 crore workdays were provided to the workers and it is the 10th highest in the country. They said 30,000 job cards were sanctioned in 100 days for construction of houses.

aThey said the district administration is providing work to all workers, who need employment. The team members visited the villages in Chandarlapadu, Chatrai and Machilipatnam mandals and verified the works and records. District Water Management Agency (DWMA) project director GV Suryanarayana and others officials accompanied them.