Vijayawada: Long queues at Rythu Bazaars for tomatoes

Vijayawada: Consumers waiting in long queues to purchase subsidised tomatoes were seen at rythu bazaars in Vijayawada. The government is selling tomatoes at subsidised prices in rythu bazaars for the past few weeks as the prices of this vegetable has been spiralling for the last two months both in State and country. On Wednesday, one kg of tomatoes was sold at Rs 145 at rythu bazaars in Vijayawada. Kedareswara Peta rythu bazaar, one of the biggest in the city, received 1,000 kg tomatoes on Wednesday and Ajit Singh Nagar rythu bazaar received 750 kg. Consumers waited patiently for two to three hours in the queue to get one kg tomatoes. In the retail market, the price is between Rs 180 and Rs 220.

The State government started selling tomatoes at rythu bazaars at a subsidy price of Rs 50 per kg one month ago. The price gradually increased to Rs 145 a kg by Wednesday. Short supplies of tomatoes are said to be the prime reason for increasing the price for two months. Vijayawada market mainly depends on Madanapalle market for tomatoes. Vendors in rythu bazaars are reluctant to sell tomatoes as buyers are not showing interest to purchase at exorbitant prices. Tomato prices are gradually increasing at rythu bazaars similar to retail and wholesale markets.