Machilipatnam: Locals can get latest medical services says Collector P Raja Babu
Machilipatnam : Krishna district Collector P Raja Babu said the State government paved the way for development of the district by laying foundation stone for Machilipatnam port and constructing a new medical college also.
The newly constructed Machilipatnam Medical College was inaugurated by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy virtually on Friday. District in-charge Minister RK Roja, Machilipatnam MLA Perni Nani and Collector Raja Babu participated in the inauguration programme here.
Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that the college was constructed by spending Rs 550 crore. “Owing to the new medical college, a large number of people, who have been living in Machilipatnam area and adjacent areas, will definitely benefit. All these people now can get modern medical services by the new college. The construction of the college was completed in a time bound manner. Hostels, laboratories and classrooms were spruced up with all the necessary facilities. The inauguration of the college will be a red-letter day of Krishna district history,” the Collector stated.
State Agri Mission vice-chairman MV Nagi Reddy, ZP Chairperson Uppala Harikha, Avanigadda MLA Simhadri Ramesh, Pamarru MLA Kaile Anil Kumar, Machilpatnam Mayor Chitikina Venkateswaramma, DMHO Dr Geethabai, YSRCP Youth Zonal In-charge Perni Kittu, DRO Venkata Ramana and others participated.