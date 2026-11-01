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Machilipatnam, Vuyyuru and Pedana ready for municipal polls

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Krishna district authorities finalize polling arrangements for Machilipatnam, Vuyyuru, and Pedana ULB elections. District Collector DK Balaji oversees security, strong rooms, and voting logistics across 240 booths.

Machilipatnam, Vuyyuru and Pedana ready for municipal polls
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Machilipatnam, Vuyyuru and Pedana ready for municipal polls

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Machilipatnam: Krishna district authorities have finalised arrangements for urban local body elections on November 1 in Machilipatnam Municipal Corporation and Vuyyuru and Pedana municipalities.

A total of 1,97,385 voters (94,481 men, 1,02,894 women and 10 others) will cast their ballots at 240 booths across 124 locations using 540 ballot boxes.

Machilipatnam has 1,39,246 voters in 60 divisions with 161 booths; Pedana has 25,373 voters in 28 wards with 32 booths; and Vuyyuru has 32,766 voters in 32 wards with 48 booths.

District Collector DK Balaji inspected arrangements and directed officials to ensure peaceful polling. Strong rooms and counting centres have been set up at Krishna University (Machilipatnam), St. Vincent Pallotti School (Pedana) and AG & SG Siddhartha College (Vuyyuru).

52 hyper-sensitive and 34 sensitive locations will be monitored through CCTV, webcasting, micro-observers, videography and flying squads. Police have initiated preventive measures and warned of strict action against any violations.

Dasari Srinivasa Rao
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Dasari Srinivasa Rao

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Dasari Srinivasa Rao is a Staff Reporter with The Hans India, covering NTR and Krishna districts, with a primary focus on Vijayawada. He has 32 years of experience in journalism. His reporting spans a wide range of beats, including city and rural development, politics, irrigation, education, crime, and human-interest stories.

Tags

Machilipatnam Municipal CorporationKrishna District ElectionsAndhra Pradesh Local Body ElectionsDK Balaji CollectorVuyyuru Pedana Municipalities
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