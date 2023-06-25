Man kills mother-in-law in Vijayawada

In a horrific incident, a man allegedly murders his mother-in-law in Vijayawada on Saturday, which created a sensation.



According to the police, the deceased Gogula Nagamani of JNNURM Colony, Jakkampudi, Vijayawada has two daughters. The second daughter of Nagamani was having constant quarrels with her husband after the differences broke. The civil case between the couple is still pending in the court.



However, son-in-law Rajesh who was upset with his in-laws for not sending the wife with him planned to kill the in-laws. As part of the plan, Rajesh called his in-laws to a flyover in the city suburbs through Chanumolu Venkata Rao. Son-in-law Rajesh attacked his mother-in-law and brutally killed her on the road with a knife and fled.

Nagamani, the victim who was seriously injured in the incident, died on the spot. On receiving the information, Two Town Kothapet police reached the spot and shifted the body to GGH. Later, a case was registered and an investigation started.