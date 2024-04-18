Mangalagiri: TDP-NRIs vow to bring back Naidu as CM

Mangalagiri : The Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) belonging to TDP vowed here on Wednesday that they would strive hard to bring back TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

After launching the ‘Vision for Victory’ campaign under the aegis of TDP-NRI cell at the party headquarters, NRI TDP-USA president Komati Jayaram addressed the media along with his colleagues from other countries. He said that the development of the State would be possible with only Chandrababu Naidu and the NRIs would extend all the necessary cooperation for the victory of the TDP.



He said that already 2,000 NRIs have arrived across the State and 2,000 more would be coming soon. All the NRIs would support the NDA alliance candidates through social media, and also extend financial help.



TDP-NRI leader Venugopala Reddy said that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy did nothing for the development of Rayalaseema during the last five years. It is high time people put an end to the anarchic rule of Jagan Mohan Reddy. It is imperative that Chandrababu Naidu should become the Chief Minister for the development of Rayalaseema.

Thousands of NRIs are ready to extend cooperation for the TDP. The NRIs would bring awareness among people about the “deceptive rule” of YSRCP.

Satish Vemana said that out of six million Indians in the USA, the Telugu people are two million. Chandrababu Naidu is responsible for this achievement. “We all would strive hard for making Chandrababu Naidu Chief Minister again.” He recalled that the NRIs staged protest demonstrations in 119 countries when he was arrested.

Chandu Chigurupati said that Chandrababu Naidu helped sizable number of NRIs to become legislative members. “We will support him by all means,” he said.